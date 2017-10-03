Majority of people don’t know the true cost of a funeral in Ireland

TWO THIRDS of people underestimate the cost of funerals in Ireland, while only 44 per cent plan to pay or leave money for their final farewell.

According to a survey by Royal London people place more importance on their loved ones funeral arrangements than they would on their own.

2013 saw the end of the State Bereavement grant of €850 in Ireland, meaning all funeral costs – funeral director fees, the coffin, transport, funeral notices and church/service related costs – now fall fully to the deceased, their estate or their family.

Out of 1,000 adults survyed in Ireland, just 34 per cent accurately estimated that Irish funeral costs (including the plot and headstone) would be in excess of €5,000.

A third sharply underestimated costs, stating they were between €1,000 and €3,000.

Joe Charles, Head of Proposition at Royal London said: “Most people seem to appreciate that a funeral in Ireland is a costly affair.

“However, this seems at odds with people’s apparent uncertainty as to who would pay for it when the time comes.

“We found that 38 per cent are relying on family or next of kin to pay for their funeral, with a further 17 per cent of people having ‘no idea’ of who would foot the bill.”

Royal London said that in addition to the plot, which in Dublin can range in price from around €2,000 up to €16,000, there are a variety of ancillary costs such as a coffin, a hearse, church related costs, headstones, funeral notices in newspapers, flowers and so on which add to the costs people face.

“A simple affair with no fuss is how the majority (44 per cent) picture their own funeral,” Mr Charles added.

“However, when it comes to arranging their partner’s funeral, participants seemed to want to go to more effort, with 62 per cent preferring ‘a proper send-off to celebrate their life’ or ‘a modest but respectful and elegant event’.”