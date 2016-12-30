Make a fashion statement this New Year’s Eve

NEW YEAR’S EVE really is a time to celebrate and to ring in the new year, so if you are out celebrating it is the chance to make a statement.

There are many fashion trends and classics that can be worn by all ages and sizes.

The Great Gatsby-style can be adapted in many ways, from a simple black cap sleeved sequin dress to a gold or silver tassel number and will be seen again in SS17. These styles are both affordable and extremely flattering.

Lace and sequins work well for New Year’s Eve with various styles to flatter all shapes and sizes. Lace is a great in colour allowing you to opt for strong colours like raspberry, green, colbalt and red.

There are beautiful rich blush/berry tones coming through for SS17; team with rose gold accessories to make a stunning New Year’s Eve outfit.

For going out a faux fur cape or stole makes a stunning statement, or stay warm with your Christmas Day coat.

As with your outfit, New Year’s Eve gives you the opportunity to glam up your hair and make-up and ring in the New Year in style.

Book an appointment with your hair dresser or mobile stylist to give you a style that will last through the night; if your hair doesn’t hold for long you may want to opt for an up style.

Make-up should be applied to give a flawless finish; I like to mix a foundation and tinted moisturiser for all-night hydration that will not dry out. Use highlighter around the eyes, upper cheek bones and around the nose.

Use a concealer to cover any blemishes, not a highlighter.

Contouring has moved on to strobing; gone are the brown contour lines, to be replaced with a light reflecting highlighter for an illuminous healthy glow.

Strong lips are great for a glamorous look, however remember it may be a long night of mingling so opt for a long-lasting none-transferable one!

With strong lips and glowing, flawless skin, eyes can be kept more subtle or all out smokey – the choice is yours.