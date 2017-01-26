How to make Niamh Shield’s Razor Clams and Oysters Motoyaki with Gojuchang and Lime

LONDON-based Irish food blogger and cook Niamh Shields, aka Eat Like a Girl, shares a Japanese recipe she hopes will inspire people to cook more shellfish at home.

The Waterford woman says many people shy away from this type of cooking but, she says, with a little bit of confidence everyone can find their Fish Tribe.

And with oysters now in season – any month with an ‘R’ in according to an old wives’ tale – Niamh’s recipe is the perfect place to start.

Happy cooking…

Razor Clams and Oysters Motoyaki with Gojuchang and Lime

Serves 4 as a starter

Ingredients

12 oysters

12 razor clams

450g bottle Kewpie mayonnaise (a Japanese mayonnaise available in most Asian supermarkets – you can substitute a mayonnaise of your choice, if unavailable)

3 tbsp gojuchang (spicy Korean red pepper paste) – add more to taste if you want it spicier

Juice of 1 lime

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

6 spring onions, finely sliced

100ml sake

Torn fresh coriander leaves

Flavourless oil like groundnut or rapeseed for frying

Got the ingredients, what’s next?

Prepare your gojuchang lime mayo by combining the mayo, gojuchang and lime. Taste and adjust accordingly.

Shuck your oysters. Run your knife underneath the oyster so that it is detached from the shell but still resting inside it. Keep the oysters covered in the fridge (with cling film or similar) while you prepare the razor clams.

Now for your razor clams. Check that they are all alive and in good shape. Once you tap them they should close or retract into the shell. Run them under the tap to remove any grit (don’t soak them as they will drown, they are saltwater shellfish).

In a large frying pan with a lid, fry the garlic in a tablespoon of oil over a medium heat for 1 minute. Add the razor clams and the sake, and give them a good shake.

Place the lid on and steam for a few minutes until all the shells are open. Remove the foot and dark intestinal sack from each razor clam, leaving only the lovely sweet clam meat. Cut the clams so that they are sectioned into inch lengths and put them back into the razor clam shells.

Turn the grill up high and arrange the razor clams and oysters on a grill pan. You may need to do them in batches. Scatter some spring onions over the shellfish and place some gojuchang and lime mayonnaise on top of each one. Blister under the grill for a few minutes.

Scatter some fresh torn coriander leaves on top and serve immediately. Enjoy!