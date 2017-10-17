Man in his 20s dies after being hit by an SUV while walking along Irish road

POLICE in Ireland are investigating after a man was fatally hit by an SUV over the weekend.

The 27-year-old was walking along the N7 in the Brownsbarn area of Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 15 when hit by the car.

The collision happened at junction 3 of the N7 outbound, according to Gardaí.

The man’s body was removed to Tallaght Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to contact them at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01.6667600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.