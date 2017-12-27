London
2°
snow
humidity: 86%
wind: 9m/s NW
H 3 • L 3
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Man, 20s, killed in early morning road incident in Ireland

December 27, 2017 By  Irish Post

AN investigation is underway after a man died in an early morning road incident in Ireland.

The pedestrian, in his late 20s, was hit by a car in Co. Donegal at around 4.15am this morning, December 27.

More News:

The incident happened in Sandhill, Dunfanaghy in the north of the county.

The female driver of the car are not injured.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda investigation is now taking place and the road has been closed.

Diversions are in place.

The AA said: “The N56 Dunfanaghy/Letterkenny Rd is closed between Dunfanaghy and Portnablagh at Sandhill following a fatal collision. Use alternative routes.”

donegalfeatured

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
‘Put a stop to Brexit!’ – Irish Labour leader Brendan Howlin calls for second referendum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post