Man, 20s, killed in early morning road incident in Ireland

AN investigation is underway after a man died in an early morning road incident in Ireland.

The pedestrian, in his late 20s, was hit by a car in Co. Donegal at around 4.15am this morning, December 27.

The incident happened in Sandhill, Dunfanaghy in the north of the county.

The female driver of the car are not injured.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda investigation is now taking place and the road has been closed.

Diversions are in place.

The AA said: “The N56 Dunfanaghy/Letterkenny Rd is closed between Dunfanaghy and Portnablagh at Sandhill following a fatal collision. Use alternative routes.”