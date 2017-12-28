Man, 26, who died following road incident in Ireland named

A MAN who died in a fatal road incident has been named locally as Sean Heraghty.

Mr Heraghty, 26, was hit by a car in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal at around 4.15am yesterday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The young man was a quantity surveyor and originally from Scotland.

It is believed he was visiting family in Donegal over the festive period.

It’s understood Mr Heraghty, one of two sons, was staying in a holiday home on the outskirts of the village and was walking back to the accommodation when the incident happened.

The female driver of the car was not injured.

A garda investigation is now taking place and they are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward with information.