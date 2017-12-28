London
News

Man, 26, who died following road incident in Ireland named

December 28, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A man who died in a fatal road incident has been named. (Picture: Stock)

A MAN who died in a fatal road incident has been named locally as Sean Heraghty. 

Mr Heraghty, 26, was hit by a car in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal at around 4.15am yesterday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The young man was a quantity surveyor and originally from Scotland.

More News:

It is believed he was visiting family in Donegal over the festive period.

It’s understood Mr Heraghty, one of two sons, was staying in a holiday home on the outskirts of the village and was walking back to the accommodation when the incident happened.

The female driver of the car was not injured.

A garda investigation is now taking place and they are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward with information.

An Garda Séiochéanadonegalfeatured

