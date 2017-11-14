Man, 30, pleads guilty to killing stabbed Sligo musician but denies murder

A 30-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Co. Sligo musician Martin ‘Matt’ Kivlehan, but denies murder.

Keith Brady, of Cartron Estate in Sligo Town, has admitted killing Mr Kivlehan at his apartment on Holborn Street in the town in August 2015.

His manslaughter plea was not accepted by the State at the Central Criminal Court.

Senior Counsel Paul Murray said Mr Brady and his sister Janice were in Mr Kivlehan’s house when the talented musician was killed.

He said Mr Kivlehan, 59, died after receiving two stab wounds on either side of his neck.

The pathologist’s report, read to the court, showed that one of the wounds was 7.8cm deep while the other went to a depth of 9cm.

Death was not immediate but would have been rapid due to blood haemorrhage, the report noted.

The jury was told that the deceased lived on his own in Sligo, but people would occasionally visit him at his home for a drink.

Mr Murray said a toxicology report showed that Mr Kivlehan had high levels of alcohol in his system and that there was evidence of “gross intoxication” on his part.

His body was found the following day when someone visited his apartment.

He died shortly before the 2015 All-Ireland Fleadh took place in Sligo. Local musicians played a tribute to him at the event.

The jury of five men and seven women were told they would have to decide whether the killing of Mr Kivlehan amounted to murder or manslaughter.

Mr Murray said they would have to decide what the natural and probable consequences were of stabbing someone twice on either side of the neck.

He said they would further have to decide whether Mr Brady intended to kill Mr Kivlehan or cause him serious injury.

The trial is expected to conclude next week.