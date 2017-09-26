Man, in his 30s, dies after colliding with stone wall in tragic car crash in Irish city

A man in his 30s has died after the car he was driving collided with a wall on a road heading into Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The 32-year-old, who was driving on the N4 near Lucan, was seriously injured after the car veered from the carriageway on the approach to junction 4a and struck a stone wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash, which happened just before 1pm yesterday afternoon (September 25).

The victim was driving and there was no one else travelling in the car at the time

A Garda spokesman said: “The scene was attended by emergency services personnel and the man’s body was later removed by ambulance to the mortuary at Connolly Hospital.

“The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station 01-666 7300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”

The incident was the second fatality on Ireland’s roads yesterday.

In the early hours of yesterday morning a motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Kilcullen in Co. Kildare.

The man, in his early 40s, was involved in a single vehicle crash at 1am on the R413 Nicholstown Kilcullen Road, between Kilcullen Village and Mile Mill.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.