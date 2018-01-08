London
News

Man, 40s, found dead at Irish city flat named

January 8, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The scene in Limerick where the body was found in a house on Little O’Curry Street. (Picture: Maps)

THE MAN found dead in a flat in Limerick city has been named. 

Martin Clancy, aged in his 40s, was found in the property on Little O’Curry Street in city shortly before 6pm.

A post-mortem is to take place due today, and it’s understood Mr Clancy’s body had sustained a number of injuries according to the Limerick Leader.

More News:

The scene has been preserved and the street has been cordoned off.

The Garda Technical Bureau is expected to examine the scene later this morning.

The office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Previously, gardaí they are “investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery” and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in or around Little O’Curry Street is to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line [on] 1800 666 111. 

