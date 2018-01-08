Man, 40s, found dead at Irish city flat named

THE MAN found dead in a flat in Limerick city has been named.

Martin Clancy, aged in his 40s, was found in the property on Little O’Curry Street in city shortly before 6pm.

A post-mortem is to take place due today, and it’s understood Mr Clancy’s body had sustained a number of injuries according to the Limerick Leader.

The scene has been preserved and the street has been cordoned off.

The Garda Technical Bureau is expected to examine the scene later this morning.

The office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Previously, gardaí they are “investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery” and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.