Man in his 40s killed in two-car crash at gates of Irish cemetery

January 14, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
Roselawn Cemetery to the east of Belfast in Co. Antrim (Picture: Belfast County Council)

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old man was killed outside a Belfast cemetery last night.

The fatal crashed occurred on the Ballygowan Road outside of Roselawn Cemetery to the east of the city at around 8.10pm on Saturday.

The PSNI are yet to reveal the identity of the man who died.

More News:

Local councillor Andrew Girvan said the stretch of road where the incident happened is notorious for accidents.

“My thoughts and prayers are very much with the family of the driver who has been killed,” he told the Belfast Newsletter. “And with anyone else who might have been injured.

“I have had numerous near misses myself on this stretch of road with people driving in and out of the cemetery.

“There is a bend and people coming out of the cemetery often do not seem to be able to judge the speed of traffic coming towards them.

“It is a national speed limit road and we have asked Roads Service to reduce it but they say it is not possible.

“Myself and another councillor pushed for traffic calming spots and more lights. But still something needs to be done.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone who may be able to offer assistance is urged to call 101 quoting the reference 1212 of 13/01/2018.

Aidan Lonergan
