Man found dead in derelict pub blaze may have been sleeping rough in Irish town

A MAN who was found dead in a burnt out derelict pub may have been sleeping rough, it has emerged.

The body of the 47 year old man was found after a fire broke out in a pub on Kenyon Street in Nenagh, Co Tipperary in the early hours of yesterday morning.

According to the Tipperary Star, the man has been named locally as Kryztof Sec.

It’s understood gardaí are trying to contact his family back in his native country.

While Mr Sec’s last known address in Nenagh was in Sarsfield Street, but it is believed he may have been sleeping rough.

He was also known to have health issues, the paper said.

A second man was on the premises but was taken to Limerick University Hospital with minor injuries.

Three fire brigade units were on the scene of the fire, where firefighters battled for almost 12 hours.

The building has now been sealed off pending a garda investigation, and a technical examination is to take place to establish the cause of the blaze.