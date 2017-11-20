London
Man, 50s, dies following motorbike crash in rural Ireland

November 20, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The incident happened on the R523 outside Listowel Co Kerry. (Picture: Google Maps)

A MAN in his 50s has died following a motorbike crash in rural Ireland. 

Gardai in Listowel Co Kerry are investigating a two vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R523 at Shanacool Cross, this evening at approximately 5pm.

According to Tralee Today, the man in his 50s was fatally injured when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses who were travelling along the R523 – Listowel to Athea Road at Shanacool Cross, between 4.45pm and 5.15pm this evening.

Anyone with information should contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Erica Doyle Higgins
