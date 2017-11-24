London
Man, 50s, dies in single car crash on rural Irish road

November 24, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A man in his 50s has died following a single car collision in Cavan. (Picture: Rollingnews.ie)

A MAN in his 50s has died in a car crash on a rural road in Co Cavan.

The single car incident occurred shortly before 11am this morning on the Cavan to Ballyjamesduff road near Cross Keys.

It is understood the car left the road before it struck a utility pole.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and local diversions are in place.

Erica Doyle Higgins
