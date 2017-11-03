Man, 50s, killed and several others injured in tragic West of Ireland bus crash

A MAN has died and five others have been injured after a car tragically collided with a packed bus in the West of Ireland.

The fatal crash occurred on the R446 road near to Ballydangan, Co. Roscommon shortly after 10am on Thursday morning.

The driver of the car involved in the incident was killed while an 11-year-old girl who was in his vehicle was hospitalised with minor injuries.

She was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

The driver of the bus and three of his passengers were also taken to the same hospital for treatment with minor injuries.

Nine other of the bus passengers escaped the crash without injury.

The man who died has been named locally as Thomas Campbell, a businessman from Ballinasloe.

The body of Mr Campbell, aged in his 50s, was removed to Roscommon Hospital.

He was driving a Mercedes car when it collided with the ‘large’ bus.

The R446 Athlone to Ballinasloe road remains closed for a forensic examination of the scene. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone who was travelling on the R446 between Athlone and Ballinasloe from 9.30am to 10.15am to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 09066 38300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.