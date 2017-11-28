Man, 70s, dies following road collision between bus and car

GARDAÍ in Cork are investigating a fatal road traffic collision between a bus and a car in which a man in his 70s died.

The incident happened just before 10pm last night on the on the R600 at Ballinacourty, Belgooly near Kinsale Co Cork.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 70s was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to local radio station 96fm, there were no injuries reported by occupants of the bus.

The body of the deceased man was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

The main Cork to Kinsale Road will be closed between Coolcorran, Riverstick and Lybe, Belgooly to allow for a Forensic Examination of the area and local diversions are in place.