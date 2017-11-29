London
Man in his 70s dies after road collision between car and lorry in Ireland

November 29, 2017
A MAN in his 70s has died in a road collision between a car and a lorry in Co. Monaghan.

The incident happened on the N2 between Castleblayney and Carrickmacross near McCaughey’s filling station at around 5pm.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight.

A Garda spokesman said: “The road is currently closed to traffic in both directions as Gardaí and emergency services continue to examine the crash site.

“The road is expected to remain closed overnight and local diversions are in place.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station 042-9690190 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”

