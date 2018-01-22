Man, 80s, dies following two car collision with truck on Irish road

A MAN in his 80s has died following a two car collision with a truck on an Irish road.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic incident on the N25 Midleton to Castlemartyr road in Co Cork at approximately 10.45am this morning.

The man in his 80s, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and a man, who were the occupants of the second car, were brought to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Diversions are in place while a Garda Forensic investigation takes place.