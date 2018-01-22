London
Man, 80s, dies following two car collision with truck on Irish road

January 22, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The Midleton to Castlemartyr road where the incident happened earlier this morning. (Picture: Maps)

A MAN in his 80s has died following a two car collision with a truck on an Irish road. 

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic incident on the N25 Midleton to Castlemartyr road in Co Cork at approximately 10.45am this morning.

The man in his 80s, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and a man, who were the occupants of the second car, were brought to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Diversions are in place while a Garda Forensic investigation takes place.

Garda are appealing for witnesses to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

