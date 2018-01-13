London
News

Man in his 80s seriously injured after being struck by car while out walking

January 13, 2018 By  Irish Post
A MAN in his 80s been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co. Mayo this evening.

The incident occurred at around 6.45pm as the man walked on the old N5 about 2km from Charlestown.

He has been taken to University Hospital Mayo. The car’s occupants were uninjured.

Gardaí have cordened off the scene while a forensic investigation is carried out.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight.

Witnesses are asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Irish Post
