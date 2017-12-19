Man accused of vandalising Dublin gay bar in homophobic attack pleads not guilty

A MAN who reportedly spray-painted a swastika and the word ‘f*ggot’ repeatedly has pleaded not guilty.
Eoin Berkeley of Finglas, Co. Dublin was accused of criminal damage in May 2016, when he allegedly sprayed messages inciting hatred of the LGBT community, and multiple swastikas, a sign of the former Nazi party.
According to The Irish Times, the language sprayed on the building and the damage was successfully removed after a short period of time.
In Cloverhill District Court, Berkeley submitted a not guilty plea.
The offence, should Berkeley be prosecuted for it, could entail a prison sentence of up to a year.
