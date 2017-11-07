Man admits sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl after teenage disco

A 19-year-old man has admitted to defiling a 14-year-old girl in Dublin.

The girl in question was attending the Wesley teenage disco in Donnybrook when she became drunk and fearful that she could not call her parents.

She proceeded to message a Facebook friend whom she thought would drive her home and aid her in her inebriation, where the 19-year-old man agreed to collect her and bring her home safe.

The man arrived outside the teenage disco where he picked up the 14-year-old girl and began driving before he sexually assaulted her. The victim fell asleep from being driven in the car for so long but woke up to the man making her give him oral sex.

According to The Irish Times, following the incident, the pair went to McDonalds before the driver brought her home, however the victim was found crying alone in her house when a member of her family found her and learned about the event. Her parents and local Gardaí were informed of the incident.

The man in question is due to be sentenced within the next fortnight.