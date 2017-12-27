London
3°
clear sky
humidity: 100%
wind: 4m/s SW
H 5 • L 2
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Man and his cat rescued after seven months lost at sea

December 27, 2017 By  Irish Post

A MAN and his cat have been rescued after being lost at sea for seven months.

The as yet unnamed sailor and his pet were rescued from their broken down boat by the French Coast Guard in the Indian Ocean after being spotted by the crew of a yacht near Reunion Sunday island.

More News:

The man has set sail in May for South Africa in a boat he had made himself.

But his 1,200 mile journey did not go to plan when he became lost off the coast of Mozambique.

The 54-year-old man and his feline companion are believed to have survived by catching fish form the sea and eating half a packet of Chinese soup every day.

It’s being reported that he was unable to call for help after his instruments were destroyed when a problem developed with the boat’s mast.

The seafarer is reported to be originally from Poland and was sailing to South Africa for work.

The rescue took place on Monday.

catfeaturedPolandSouth Africa

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
British police raid home in Irish city over sex abuse ring investigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post