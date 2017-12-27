Man and his cat rescued after seven months lost at sea

A MAN and his cat have been rescued after being lost at sea for seven months.

The as yet unnamed sailor and his pet were rescued from their broken down boat by the French Coast Guard in the Indian Ocean after being spotted by the crew of a yacht near Reunion Sunday island.

The man has set sail in May for South Africa in a boat he had made himself.

But his 1,200 mile journey did not go to plan when he became lost off the coast of Mozambique.

The 54-year-old man and his feline companion are believed to have survived by catching fish form the sea and eating half a packet of Chinese soup every day.

It’s being reported that he was unable to call for help after his instruments were destroyed when a problem developed with the boat’s mast.

The seafarer is reported to be originally from Poland and was sailing to South Africa for work.

The rescue took place on Monday.