Man and woman shot dead in the Irish capital

Man and woman shot dead in the Irish capital

August 17, 2017 By  Irish Post
The scene of a shooting in Ballymun. (Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

TWO people have died and two others are in hospital following a shooting in the Irish capital.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to Balbutcher Drive in Ballymun, Dublin 11 shortly before 4pm yesterday, August 16.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s, who are not being named until family members have been informed, were discovered with serious gunshot injuries and died at the scene.

Gardaí also recovered a firearm in the vicinity, which is now with the Garda Technical Bureau for a ballistic examination.

Two others a woman and a man are being treated for less serious injuries at the Mater Hospital.

A silver Opel Zafira with 08 LS plates was found partially burnt out a short distance from the scene, which has been sealed off for the Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

A second vehicle, a Golf GTI, registration 06-LH-3466, was also found and is being examined.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan condemned the attack saying the ‘ruthless’ people behind it had no regard for human life and they will be brought to justice.

“This outrageous attack is totally unacceptable and I utterly deplore this shooting which has tragically resulted in the loss of two lives as well as others injured,” he said.

“These ruthless people have no regard for human life and this will not be tolerated.  This callous, cold-blooded violence has no place in our communities.”

The area remains sealed off and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station 01 66 4400.

Irish Post
