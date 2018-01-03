London
Man appears in court in connection with snowman rocket launcher mural in Derry

January 3, 2018 By  Irish Post
The snowman mural (Picture: Junior McDaid House/Facebook)

A MAN has appeared in court charged in connection with offensive murals, including one showing a snowman holding a rocket launcher.

The mural, which was accompanied by the message ‘Wishing you an explosive Christmas’, was painted on the window of Junior McDaid House in Derry City.

The building is the headquarters of the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association.

Patrick Joseph Barr, 29, from Sackville Court, is accused of permitting the display of offensive posters with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

He has denied the charges.

Derry magistrates’ court also heard that another display was a graphic picture of a nude man holding a gun, with literature that referred to a police officer that had died.

Following an initial outcry over the snowman mural, a spokesperson for Junior McDaid House described the painting as “tongue in cheek” and criticised those denouncing it.

Mr Barr has been released on bail until February 2.

