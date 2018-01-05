London
News

Man appears in court charged with New Year’s murder of Polish man in Irish town

January 5, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The scene where the 40 year old man was stabbed in Co Cavan. (Picture: RTÉ News)

A 38-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court charged with murdering a Polish man in Co Cavan on New Year’s Day.

Tomasz Paszkiewicz, of Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff, appeared in Cavan District Court this morning.

He was was arrested by gardaí in Cork yesterday and taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he was charged with the murder of 39-year-old Marek Swider at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff on January 1 2018.

More News:

Polish national Marek Swider, 39 and had been living in Ireland for over ten years, was found on Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff Co Cavan on New Year’s Eve at 11pm.

Mr Swider was treated for serious stab wounds at Cavan General Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am the following morning.

In court this morning Sergeant John Callanan from Bailieborough Garda Station said he arrested the accused and charged him.

Mr Paszkiewicz made no reply to the charge when it was read to him.

Sergeant Callanan said he offered him the opportunity to have legal representation but it was declined.

Judge Denis McLoughlin told the accused through an interpreter that he could apply for legal aid if he wished, but this was declined again in court.

Judge McLoughlin explained to the accused that he could not release him on bail or hear an application for him to be released on bail at this court.

He remanded him in custody to appear again at a sitting of the District Court in Cavan on 11 January at 10.30am.

 

Erica Doyle Higgins
