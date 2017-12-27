Man appears in court over death of Irishman in Australia

A MAN has appeared in court over the death of an Irish father-of-two in Australia.

Andrew Doan, 34, from Joondanna in Perth appeared before Perth Magistrate’s Court charged with grievous bodily harm.

The charge could be upgraded following a postmortem, according to Australian media reports.

He is due back in court on January 3.

A lawyer for Mr Doan said his client would defend himself at trail and that his actions were more consistent with self-defence or accident.

He described Mr Doan as a compassionate, generous, kind and harmless father, Perth Now reports.

Charlie McCarthy, originally from Aghada in east Cork, died after allegedly being struck in the head with an object on December 23.

Mr McCarthy spent the last few days of his life in intensive care and his family travelled from Ireland to be at his bedside.

The Irishman leaves behind a wife, a five-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed Mr McCarthy’s death in a statement.

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the incident and we are providing consular assistance to the family.”

On social media, tributes to Mr McCarthy have been flooding in.

One Cork woman wrote: “So very sad, A lovely person, Condolences to Family at home and Perth. In prayers and thoughts.”

While another said: “RIP Charlie your family are in our thoughts and this difficult time. Always a gentleman.”