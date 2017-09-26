Man arrested in connection with house fire which killed Irish woman and two children 30 years ago

A MAN in his 50s has been arrested in connection with a house fire which killed an Irish woman and two children.
The man was arrested in north Co. Dublin this afternoon and is being held at Leixlip Garda Station in Kildare, a garda spokeswoman said.
The fatal house fire happened at a house on Church Lane, in Kilcock Co Kildare on September 20, 1987 and killed Barbara Doyle, 20, and her nieces eight year old Mary Ellen Byrne and three year old Kerrie Byrne.
The investigation into the fatal 1987 fire was upgraded to a murder investigation last week after new evidence led gardaí to believe the fire was started deliberately.
The children’s parents Aidan, who has since passed away, and Elizabeth went to a 21st party that night in the locality while Elizabeth’s sister Barbara babysat her two nieces.
Between 3am and 4am that Sunday morning a fire was reported at the house.
The remains of Barbara, Mary Ellen Byrne and Kerrie were discovered at the scene.
