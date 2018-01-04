London
News

Man arrested in Cork city over New Years Eve murder of Polish man in Cavan

January 4, 2018 By  Ryan Price
The victim Marek Swider (Picture: Twitter PaulByrne_1)

A 38-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Cork city centre this morning in connection with a murder in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan on New Year’s Eve.

Marek Swider, a 40-year-old Polish native, was stabbed to death following an argument during a poker game at a house on Dublin Road, Ballyjamesduff on Sunday night.

The victim had been living in Cavan for more than 10 years. It is understood that he worked in Liffey Meats, an agri-food company in Ballyjamesduff.

More News:

In a statement released this morning, gardai said: “Gardai investigating the murder of a 40-year-old man in Ballyjamesduff on the 31st December 2017 have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with this investigation.

“He was arrested in Cork city centre early this morning and is currently detained at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Investigations are continuing.”

Superintendent Leo McGinn from Bailieborough Garda Station said cops were investigating the possibility of a row and called on members of the Eastern European community in the area to help with inquiries.

He said: “During the fullness of time we hope to establish what happened. Substantial progress has been made so far in the investigation but we still have a little way to go.”

The victim received serious stab wounds in an incident outside the property at around 11 pm on New Year’s Eve.

Traces of blood were clearly visible on the front door the following day as gardai continued their investigation.

Neighbours believe a group of men were playing poker in the house when a confrontation occurred that spilled out onto the street.

Gardai are continuing their investigations into the death and have requested to speak to anyone who may have been in the area between 10.30pm and midnight on New Year’s Eve.

cavanCorkfeaturedIrelandmurder

Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post.

You’ll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryanwprice93@gmail.com.

