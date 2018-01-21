London
9°
broken clouds
humidity: 87%
wind: 3m/s W
H 7 • L 7
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
[pro_ad_display_adzone id=65248]
[pro_ad_display_adzone id=73202 background=1 container=body]
News

Man arrested following discovery of eight-year-old girl stabbed to death

January 21, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane
The bungalow where the young girl was found

AN EIGHT-year-old girl has died from stab injuries sustained by a knife attack.

The schoolgirl was found seriously wounded in her house in Brownhills in the West Midlands in the UK and rushed to hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

A man, found in the residence with the child, had a stab wound to his stomach and is believed to be in his 50s. He is currently in a stable condition and has been linked to the murder.

More News:

According to Belfast Telegraph, the discovery was made at 9.15pm on Saturday night.

Jim Colclough, detective inspector working on the case expressed his condolences for the girl’s family: “We are treating this as a domestic incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the child’s death.

“Our family liaison team are supporting the family of the little girl, who are naturally devastated by her death. Our thoughts remain with them.”

DeathfeaturedStabbing
[pro_ad_display_adzone id=65251]

Rebecca Keane
ABOUT 

Rebecca Keane is a digital journalist for The Irish Post. You can find her on Twitter here; @rbcakn

Recommended for you:
Shane MacGowan is throwing a MASSIVE party for his 60th birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post