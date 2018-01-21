Man arrested following discovery of eight-year-old girl stabbed to death

AN EIGHT-year-old girl has died from stab injuries sustained by a knife attack.

The schoolgirl was found seriously wounded in her house in Brownhills in the West Midlands in the UK and rushed to hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

A man, found in the residence with the child, had a stab wound to his stomach and is believed to be in his 50s. He is currently in a stable condition and has been linked to the murder.

According to Belfast Telegraph, the discovery was made at 9.15pm on Saturday night.

Jim Colclough, detective inspector working on the case expressed his condolences for the girl’s family: “We are treating this as a domestic incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the child’s death.

“Our family liaison team are supporting the family of the little girl, who are naturally devastated by her death. Our thoughts remain with them.”