Man arrested after grave of former President of Ireland Éamon de Valera’s is damaged

A MAN has been charged with damaging the grave of Irish revolutionary leader Éamon de Valera at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin.
The man, in his 50s, is alleged to have entered the graveyard yesterday afternoon in which he proceeded to damage the headstone of De Valera’s grave.
In a statement to The Irish Post, a garda spokesperson said that police had responded to reports of criminal damage to the gravestone of De Valera, which lead to the arrest being made.
A garda investigation is also underway, with the man appearing in court today on charges of criminal damage.
De Valera served three terms as Taoiseach and was the third President of Ireland.
He died on August 29, 1975.
