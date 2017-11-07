London
11°
light intensity shower rain
humidity: 76%
wind: 6m/s S
H 11 • L 11
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
News

‘I don’t know how to go on’ – Man arrested over hit-and-run death of Irishman Matthew Bradley as girlfriend reveals agony

November 7, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Matthew Bradley’s girlfriend Rhiannon Williams has paid tribute to her “darling” boyfriend after a man was arrested over his death.

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested over the hit-and-run collision which killed Co. Antrim native Matthew Bradley in Liverpool.

Mr Bradley, 24, was struck and killed by a silver BMW 330 car in the city centre at around 11.40pm on Friday night.

The award-winning landscape gardener was left to die on the street after the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident failed to stop.

More News:

Police later recovered the vehicle abandoned nearby before a forensic examination was conducted by road traffic collision investigators.

Merseyside Police have now confirmed that a man has been arrested in relation to the Irishman’s hit-and-run killing.

A spokesman said: “Police have arrested a man following a fatal traffic collision on The Strand in Liverpool city centre on November 3.

“A 22-year-old man from Vauxhall, Liverpool, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“He has been taken to a police station in Merseyside to be interviewed.”

Matthew Bradley, 24, from Co. Antrim, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Liverpool on Friday night (Picture: Merseyside Police)

Yesterday, Mr Bradley’s family paid tribute to their “funny, kind-hearted and generous” son.

In a statement, his parents Donal and Margaret Bradley, speaking on behalf of his three sisters Claire, Megan and Roisin, and his girlfriend Rhiannon Williams, said: “Matthew was hugely talented and award-winning in his chosen career of landscape gardening.

“Following in his dad’s footsteps, [he] had an illustrious career ahead of him.

“He was a funny, kind-hearted and generous young man who will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”

Mr Bradley’s girlfriend Rhiannon left a heartbreaking card at the scene of his death, which read: “My darling Matthew. I really can’t believe you’re gone.

“I love you so much and I don’t know how to go on without you. I just can’t believe it.

“Rest in peace honey. Yours always, Rhi xxxxx.”

Merseyside Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have appealed for witnesses and information.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 5747 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Brian O’Dowd MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
‘Northern Ireland is British’ – Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill and DUP’s Arlene Foster clash in ‘British or Irish’ exchange at Tory conference

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post