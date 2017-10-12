Man arrested in murder investigation after remains of Irish woman found in flat

AN IRISH woman who laid undiscovered in a flat may have died over two years ago, police have said.

Detectives say the body of 68-year-old Marie Conlon was found at a flat in west Belfast on Friday 6 October, after concerns were raised for her welfare.

A 23 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Dickson said: “Officers forced entry to her Larkspur Rise home and discovered her deceased in bed.

“It was apparent that she had lain undiscovered for some time.

“A post mortem examination was carried out and the results suggest that the death may have been suspicious. Further testing is due to take place,” he said.

“Detectives investigating the circumstances of the death have established that the last known sighting of Ms Conlon was in January 2015.

“It is our belief, supported by the medical evidence, that her death may have occurred at around this time.

“We have launched a murder investigation and a 23 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including murder.

“He was detained in the west Belfast area yesterday and remains in custody at present,” DCI Dickson said.

Anyone who believes they may have information that could assist the police investigation is asked to call police on 101.