Knock Pilgrimages
Man arrested in murder investigation after remains of Irish woman found scattered across mountains

September 26, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A garda car road blocks access to the crime scene where part of a body was found by walkers on the Wicklow Mountains. (Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

A MAN has been arrested in connection with the murder investigation into the death of 61-year-old Patricia O’Connor. 

Ms O’Connor was reported missing from her Rathfarnham home on June 2 this year.

Her remains were found in several locations across a 30 kilometre area of the Wicklow mountains close to Glenmacnas waterfall, a scenic spot popular with tourists.

The initial find was by a member of the public while they were out walking on June 10.

Gardaí later found her limbs, torso and a bag containing her hands and head.

A spokeswoman for An Garda Síochána said a man in his 40s was arrested this morning in the Dublin area in connection to the investigation.

He is currently detained at Bray Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

This is the fourth arrest in connection with Ms O’Connor’s murder.

Gardaí arrested three other people earlier this month in connection with the investigation.

A 73-year-old man was arrested in Co Meath, while two women aged 19 and 38 were arrested in Dublin and were taken to Bray Garda Station.

In June, Kieran Green 32 with an address in in Mountain View Park in Rathfarnham, Dublin, was arrested and charged with Ms O’Connor’s murder.

When he appeared in court on June 15, he claimed the act was ‘self defence.’

Green remains in custody.

