Man arrested for Northern Ireland related terrorism offences moved to London police station

A MAN arrested last week in connection with Northern Ireland terrorism related offences has been transferred to a London police station.
Metropolitan Police have also confirmed that Magistrates have extended the man’s warrant for detention until Wednesday, August 31 at 12.20pm.
Named locally as 30-year-old Ciaran Maxwell, from Larne in Antrim, the man was arrested at his home in Exminster, Devon last Wednesday.
The serving Royal Marine was arrested on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism.
Scotland Yard said the arrest was a part of an intelligence led investigation and was pre-planned.
Searches at an address in Exminster and a wooded area in south Devon are ongoing.
Devon & Cornwall Inspector Andrew Hart said: “The public can be reassured that there is no intelligence to suggest an immediate threat to our communities.”
Leave a Reply