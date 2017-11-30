Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman drowned in Ireland

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of a woman who drowned in Co. Fermanagh in April.

The 41-year-old man was arrested in Derry on Thursday as part of a review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Lu Na McKinney.

The 35-year-old from Co. Donegal drowned after going into the water at Devenish Island in Lower Lough Erne, near Enniskillen.

Mrs McKinney, who is originally from China, had been in Fermanagh on holiday when she died.

Detective Inspector David McGrory of the PSNI revealed a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is currently in custody at Omagh where he is helping police with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector McGrory said: “I would like to appeal to any witnesses to come forward and also anyone who had contact with Lu Na McKinney, who lived in Convoy, Co. Donegal, in the months preceding her death.

“Colleagues in An Garda Siochana are working jointly with PSNI to investigate Lu Na’s death and anyone with information can contact either the PSNI on 101 ext 40681, confidential Crime Stoppers number on 0800 555 111 or AGS at Letterkenny on 00353 749167100 or the AGS Confidential line on 1800 666 111.”