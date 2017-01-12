Man charged with murder of Kerri McAuley, 32, as sons pay tribute to their ‘awesome mummy’

A MOTHER-OF-TWO who was killed in Norwich at the weekend has been described by her sons as “the most awesome and everything mummy”.

Kerri McAuley, 32 and whose father is from Co. Antrim, was found dead at a property in Southalls Way, Norwich on Sunday, January 8.

Police have since charged a 26-year-old man with the young mother’s murder.

The family of Ms McAuley released a statement today thanking family and friends for their support, after her father Donal McAuley spoke of his heartbreak on Facebook.

“Our hearts are broken,” the Larne native wrote.

In a statement issued by police today, Kerri’s mother added: “Words can’t describe the pain we are feeling at the untimely and horrific loss of our dearest Kerri.

“The love and support displayed by her family and friends is overwhelming and immensely comforting.

She said: “This love and support is giving us the strength to help carry Kerri’s two beautiful boys through their loss, in their words, of the most awesome and everything mummy”.

A Home Office post mortem examination, which took place on Monday, was inconclusive but police said there was evidence that Ms McAuley was subjected to a severe blunt force assault.

Joe Storey, 26 and of Murrells Court, St John Street, was charged with her murder and appeared in Norwich Magistrates Court yesterday.

A fund has been set up by Ms McAuley’s friends to raise money for her funeral and a headstone.

To date over £10,000 of an initial £5,000 target has been raised by those wanting to help the grief-stricken family.

“Kerri was well-known in Norwich as a kind-hearted, soft spoken crazy chick,” her friends wrote on the fundraising site.

“We want to take some of the stress away from the family with raising some money for her funeral costs and help with her two sons who luckily have a father who will be taking them.”

