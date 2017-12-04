Man charged with murder after woman drowns in Irish lake

A MAN has been charged with murder after a woman drowned in a lake in Co Fermanagh in April.

The 41-year-old man was arrested in Derry last Thursday as part of a review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Lu Na McKinney.

The 35-year-old from Co. Donegal drowned after going into the water at Devenish Island in Lower Lough Erne, near Enniskillen.

Mrs McKinney, who is originally from China, had been in Fermanagh on holiday when she died.

In a statement, detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch have charged a 41-year-old man with the murder of Lu Na McKinney in Fermanagh earlier this year.

The man has also been charged with Possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He will appear in Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.