Man charged with murder after woman drowns in Irish lake

A MAN has been charged with murder after a woman drowned in a lake in Co Fermanagh in April.
The 41-year-old man was arrested in Derry last Thursday as part of a review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Lu Na McKinney.
The 35-year-old from Co. Donegal drowned after going into the water at Devenish Island in Lower Lough Erne, near Enniskillen.
More News:
Mrs McKinney, who is originally from China, had been in Fermanagh on holiday when she died.
In a statement, detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch have charged a 41-year-old man with the murder of Lu Na McKinney in Fermanagh earlier this year.
The man has also been charged with Possession of a Class C controlled drug.
He will appear in Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.
Leave a Reply