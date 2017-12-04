London
Man charged with murder after woman drowns in Irish lake

December 4, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Devenish Island in Co. Fermanagh (Ireland’s Content Pool)

A MAN has been charged with murder after a woman drowned in a lake in Co Fermanagh in April. 

The 41-year-old man was arrested in Derry last Thursday as part of a review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Lu Na McKinney.

The 35-year-old from Co. Donegal drowned after going into the water at Devenish Island in Lower Lough Erne, near Enniskillen.

More News:

Mrs McKinney, who is originally from China, had been in Fermanagh on holiday when she died.

In a statement, detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch have charged a 41-year-old man with the murder of Lu Na McKinney in Fermanagh earlier this year.

The man has also been charged with Possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He will appear in Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

