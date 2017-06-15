Man charged with murder of woman whose dismembered body was found in Irish mountains claims self defence

A MAN charged with the murder of 61-year-old woman whose dismembered body was found in Ireland has claimed self defence.



Kieran Green, 32, with an address in Mountain View Park in Rathfarnham, Dublin, is charged with the murder of Patricia O’Connor.

Ms O’Connor was reported missing from her Rathfarnham home on June 2.

Her remains were found in several locations across the Wicklow mountains close to Glenmacnas waterfall, a scenic spot popular with tourists.

The initial find was by a member of the public while they were out walking on June 10.

Gardaí later found her limbs, torso and a bag containing her hands and head.

Kieran Green was arrested at Bray Garda Station and appeared at Tallaght District Court this afternoon, June 15, charged with her murder, according to RTÉ.

Detective Garda Conlon told the court that when he was charged with the murder of Ms O’Connor at 11.28am this morning, he said “it was self defence.”

Justice Patricia McNamara said due to the seriousness of the charge there was no question of bail.

She remanded the accused in custody to appear by videolink at Clover Hill District Court at 10am next Thursday, June 22.

She asked about legal aid and the accused’s solicitor Patrick McNiece said his client was on social welfare and has an adult and four children as dependents.

He said his only request for his client was that he would receive a medical assessment in custody and be given any medical assistance required.