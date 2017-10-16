Man dies while clearing a tree with a chainsaw in rural Ireland

A MAN in his early 30s has died while in the course of clearing a fallen tree in Co Tipperary.

The man sustained the fatal injury while clearing a fallen tree at Ballybrado, Cahir at about 12.30pm.

The man was clearing the tree with a chainsaw when he was fatally injured.

His body has been removed to Clonmel Hospital.

It is the second death linked to storm Ophelia, after a woman in her 50s died when a tree fell on the car she was driving in Co Waterford this morning.

The first fatality caused by Storm Ophelia happened on the R671 near the village of Aglish at 11.40am.

A female passenger in her 70s was taken to University Hospital Waterford with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency services are still at the scene and the road has been closed for a technical examination.