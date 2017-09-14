Man dies following house fire in Irish city

ONE MAN has died following a house fire at a house in Dublin.

The fire on Grove Road in Rathmines broke out around 7am.

Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the scene just minute later at 7.04am, and eight units attended the scene, as well as one ambulance.

According to RTÉ, three people were injured from the effects of smoke inhalation.

However, one man has since died according to the broadcaster.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the fire has since been extinguished and everyone in the property has been accounted for.

The house was a two-storey over-basement red brick terrace house, which was divided into a number of apartments.