News

Man dies following house fire in Irish city

September 14, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
One man has died following a house fire in Dublin. (Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

ONE MAN has died following a house fire at a house in Dublin. 

The fire on Grove Road in Rathmines broke out around 7am.

Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the scene just minute later at 7.04am, and eight units attended the scene, as well as one ambulance.

The scene of the house fire in Rathmines. (Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

According to RTÉ, three people were injured from the effects of smoke inhalation.

However, one man has since died according to the broadcaster.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the fire has since been extinguished and everyone in the property has been accounted for.

The house was a two-storey over-basement red brick terrace house, which was divided into a number of apartments.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

