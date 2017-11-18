Man found dead in Dublin Airport

A MAN has died in Dublin Airport earlier today on Saturday morning.
The man in his 70s sadly passed in the airport this morning.
The body of the deceased was found in the toilets of Terminal 1 at approximately 10.20am where he was alone.
The body of the man was brought to St. James Hospital, however, he sadly could not be revived.
Talking to The Irish Examiner, a representative for Dublin Airport Authority confirmed the death: “It’s sad, We’ve saved 26 lives thanks to our defibrillator programme in the past number of years so it’s really sad to hear this because he was on his own.”
“It’s hard for our colleagues when that happens.”
