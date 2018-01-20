London
Man found dead in flat in Northern Ireland

January 20, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane

A MAN in his 50s was found dead in his flat in Belfast.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested in relation to the murder in the east of the city.

According to The Irish Times, the deceased was found alone in his flat on the London Road in Belfast, Co. Antrim.

The police and emergency services were called to the flat before 10 am, where the deceased was found with serious injuries to his head and face.

Geoff Boyce, inspector leading the investigation said the authorities still had to yet to carry out a post-mortem: “The victim appeared to have sustained a number of injuries to his head and face however a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.”

The PSNI are currently looking for witnesses with information in relation to the incident.

Rebecca Keane
Rebecca Keane is a digital journalist for The Irish Post. You can find her on Twitter here; @rbcakn

