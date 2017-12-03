London
9°
overcast clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 3m/s W
H 8 • L 7
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
News

Man found in a field in Co. Meath has been named

December 3, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

THE body of a young man was found yesterday in Co. Meath.

In the area of Dunboyne, Co. Meath, a body of a deceased man was discovered.

More News:

Between Dunboyne and Leixlip, Co. Kildare, the body of an Irish man in his twenties was found and Gardaí at the time had grounds to think there was foul play related to the death.

Gardaí even thought that the discovery may be related to the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch feud ongoing in Dublin and according to newer reports, the news has been confirmed.

The body of the deceased has been identified as Kane McCormack, a 24-year-old man and son of Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan. It is believed the shooting was caused by the Kinahans.

According to The Journal, McCormack parked his car, a silver Peugeot 307 at Aldi in Clonee before jumping into a black saloon car and driving off.

Later that evening, Gardaí received a call to say the saloon car was ablaze, and are currently trying to establish links between the murder and the burned out vehicle.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

 

featuredMeath
Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Irish scientists discover drug used to treat alcoholism fights cancer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post