Man in his 50s dies after being found unconscious beside Grafton Street

GARDAÍ in Dublin have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was discovered unconscious on a footpath off of Grafton Street this morning.
The man in his 50s was found at around 4am on Suffolk Street just yards from the Irish capital’s famous thoroughfare.
Emergency services were called to the scene and took the man by ambulance to St James’ Hospital in Dublin city centre.
He was pronounced dead by paramedics before arriving at the hospital.
The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will now take place.
Gardaí say the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and that foul play is not suspected at this time.
The scene of the man’s death on Suffolk Street has been sealed off.
