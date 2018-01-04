London
News

Man injured after shooting in Dublin this evening

January 4, 2018
A MAN has been injured after a shooting in the Cherry Orchard area Dublin.

The 21-year-old was shot in the leg at around 8.05pm this evening at Cherry Orchard Parade.

It is believed three shots were fired during the incident, with one going in the front door of a house and two others through the top windows.

More News:

Gardaí attended the scene and investigations are continuing.

The man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Daithi Doolan, Sinn Féin councillor for Ballyfermot/Drimnagh, said: “Residents deserve better than gun violence.

“I am calling on all political representatives to work together with gardaí to ensure gun crime is tackled head on.

“Cherry Orchard families must be allowed to live, work and play in safety.”

