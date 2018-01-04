Man injured after shooting in Dublin this evening

A MAN has been injured after a shooting in the Cherry Orchard area Dublin.

The 21-year-old was shot in the leg at around 8.05pm this evening at Cherry Orchard Parade.

It is believed three shots were fired during the incident, with one going in the front door of a house and two others through the top windows.

Gardaí attended the scene and investigations are continuing.

The man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.