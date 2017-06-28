Man jailed for four-and-half years after slashing woman with a knife outside Irish Centre

A 25-YEAR-OLD MAN who slashed an innocent woman with a knife outside Nottingham Irish Centre has been jailed.

Tremayne McKenzie had tried to attack a man with a knife outside the club when he missed and accidentally slashed the 22-year-old woman.

McKenzie, of Barent Walk, Bestwood Estate, received four-and-half years in prison for attempting to causing grievous bodily harm to the unknown man at the scene, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to the woman.

Nottingham Crown Court was shown shocking footage of the incident on Wilford Street, where people were milling around in the early hours of April 9, 2017.

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC told McKenzie: “Having seen the footage yourself you don’t need me to tell you how dangerous what you did was”.

The court heard the victim was enjoying a night with friends at The Irish, leaving at 5am when the centre closed.

She was looking through her handbag on the pavement outside the club when she was slashed by McKenzie on the leg, leaving it “hanging open” and pouring with blood.

She went to hospital and her wound was stitched, leaving a “lifelong scar”. But the incident also had a traumatic effect on her mentally.

McKenzie, who made and sold jewellery for a living, ran away but handed himself in to police the next day.

The court heard he had two previous convictions for possessing a knife – once in 2008 and again in 2013.