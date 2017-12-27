London
News

Man missing in Kerry mountains found and taken to hospital

December 27, 2017 By  Irish Post
The man has been found and taken to hospital (Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie)

A MAN who went missing in mountains in Ireland has been found and taken to hospital.

Five rescue teams had been searching for the hiker missing in Macgillycuddy’s Reeks near Killarney in Co. Kerry.

The German man had called emergency services at around 8.20pm last night after getting into difficulties.

More News:

He had been hiking in the area since Christmas Day but phoned gardai on his mobile phone to say he was lost after his tent had blown away.

A search – coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard and conducted by Kerry Mountain Rescue – had got underway yesterday but was suspended at 1am due to extreme weather conditions.

The man was located around 11am this morning after the search resumed and was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Three mountain climbers were also rescued from Carrauntoohil in Co. Kerry yesterday in a separate incident.

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

