Man shot in ‘brutal and horrific’ paramilitary style shooting in Ireland

December 8, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The PSNI have released an image of the victim’s trainer after the attack.

A MAN has been shot in a ‘brutal and horrific’ paramilitary-style shooting in Ireland, police have said. 

Detectives from the PSNI are appealing for witnesses following the paramilitary style attack in Derry last night, December 7.

At around 7.45pm a 41 year old man had been shot in the ankle close to Creggan shops on Central Dr in Derry.

More News:

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Reid said: “Whilst these injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal and horrific attack.

“It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Strand Road.

“We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area of Creggan shops or Westway.”

Chief Inspector Ivor Morton said: “This was a particularly horrific attack in our City and yet another example of how these criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“The 41 year old victim sustained a serious gunshot wound to his right ankle after he was shot, we believe, in the vicinity of Creggan shops.

“We have taken the decision to release a photograph of the victim’s blood stained trainer to highlight the vicious nature of the attack,” Chief Insp Morton added.

Anyone with information should contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 1190 of 07/12/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Erica Doyle Higgins
