Man shot dead in Dublin

January 20, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane

A MAN was shot dead on Saturday afternoon.

The man was reportedly sitting in his car in a halting site in the area of Ronanstown in west Dublin before his death.

More News:

It’s understood the gunman shot the driver at point-blank range, killing him upon contact at approximately 3pm.

Two passengers that were sitting in the car with the driver were left unharmed by the attack, however, their driver was shot dead.

According to RTÉ, the shooting is linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud ongoing in the country’s capital.

A black VW Golf, believed to have been the getaway car for the murderer was found burnt out in a nearby industrial estate in Ronanstown.

It’s believed the victim of the shooting was 27 years old before his murder.

