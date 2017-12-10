A man has been stabbed overnight

A MAN is said to be in a serious condition following a stabbing in Co. Down.

A 22-year-old was found to have deep stab wounds on both his side and back, according to the PSNI.

The incident occurred between 3.30 and 4 am early on Sunday morning in the area of Ardilea Park.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crime, under the suspicion of attempted murder of the victim.

According to The Irish Times, PSNI officers were called to a residence in the area of Killough Road where they found the victim and brought him to hospital.

Neither names of the victim or suspected perpetrator have been released as of yet.