Man taken from home and forced to withdraw money from ATM in Dublin

December 14, 2017 By  Ryan Price
The man was forced to withdraw money from an ATM machine. (Picture: Getty Images)

Burglars take a man from his house and force him to withdraw money from ATM.

Gardai in Dublin have arrested a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman following an aggravated burglary in Terenure yesterday.

At around 2 am on December 13, two masked individuals smashed a downstairs window and entered a house in Terenure, Dublin.

They subsequently threatened the male occupant of the house and later in the night, took him from the home and forced him to withdraw a large sum of money from a local ATM.

Later in the morning, at approximately 10 am he was again taken from his residence to a bank and forced to withdraw another substantial amount of cash.

Gardai were alerted to the incident and launched an investigation at Terenure Garda Station.

A man and woman were later arrested in connection with the investigation in Dublin city centre following a search of a house, where some of the cash was recovered.

Both are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The victim was assaulted during the incident and received a minor facial injury.

Investigations are continuing.

