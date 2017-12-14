Man taken from home and forced to withdraw money from ATM in Dublin

Burglars take a man from his house and force him to withdraw money from ATM.

Gardai in Dublin have arrested a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman following an aggravated burglary in Terenure yesterday.

At around 2 am on December 13, two masked individuals smashed a downstairs window and entered a house in Terenure, Dublin.

They subsequently threatened the male occupant of the house and later in the night, took him from the home and forced him to withdraw a large sum of money from a local ATM.

Later in the morning, at approximately 10 am he was again taken from his residence to a bank and forced to withdraw another substantial amount of cash.

Gardai were alerted to the incident and launched an investigation at Terenure Garda Station.

A man and woman were later arrested in connection with the investigation in Dublin city centre following a search of a house, where some of the cash was recovered.

Both are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The victim was assaulted during the incident and received a minor facial injury.

Investigations are continuing.